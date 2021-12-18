WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Nearly 2M children in danger of violence in Lebanon
Over 80 percent of children in Lebanon are under risk of being forced into abuses such as child labour or child marriage.
UN: Nearly 2M children in danger of violence in Lebanon
In an October survey, 12 percent of families questioned said that they sent at least one child to work, up from 9 percent six months previously. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 18, 2021

Lebanon's spiralling economic crisis has caused abuse against children to soar and is putting one child out of two at risk of violence. 

"One in two children in Lebanon is at serious risk of physical, emotional, or sexual violence, as families struggle to cope in the country’s deepening crisis," the UN Children's Fund said on Friday.

A new report released by UNICEF showed that the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation handled by the agency and its partners shot up by 44 percent over the past year.

Children as young as six are working on farms and families seeking dowries are marrying off young girls.

The crisis has also led to a surge in domestic violence against women and girls, UNICEF said, adding that the crisis was also wreaking damage on children's mental health.

READ MORE: UN: Children's future 'at stake' as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

Risk of abduction

RECOMMENDED

The report said new threats against children were appearing such as "destitute families abandoning babies in the streets and children facing increased risk of abduction".

"With stress simmering at home, a lack of regular school routine during Covid-19 lockdowns and a decline in social services, at least one million children in Lebanon are at risk of direct violence," it said.

Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year as a result of financial mismanagement and corruption, yet successive governments have not enacted significant reforms to rescue the country.

The local currency lost 90 percent of its value in two years and four out of five Lebanese are living under the UN's poverty threshold.

READ MORE:Lebanon currency plunges to hit new low as economic crisis deepens

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink