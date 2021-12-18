More than 30 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official figures showed.

Four people were confirmed dead after being hit by falling trees and another 27 people are feared to have died as a result of Typhoon Rai, the country's disaster agency said in a statement on Saturday.

A disaster official in the central province of Negros Occidental told AFP New Agency that another 50 people were missing in a flood-hit area.

Rai was the 15th and among the deadliest of the tropical storms to strike the Philippine archipelago this year, driving more than 300,000 people to shelter in evacuation centres.

The hard-hit central provinces of Cebu and Bohol declared a state of calamity to access disaster funds and imposed a price freeze on basic goods.

READ MORE: Deadly typhoon Rai sends hundreds of thousands fleeing

Hundreds of thousands evacuated

Hundreds of thousands fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday.

Some 309,000 people remain in evacuation centres, data from the disaster agency showed.

The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs and toppling concrete power poles. Many areas were still without power on Saturday.