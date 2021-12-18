President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkiye remains committed to supporting Africa emphasising deep ties that go back to 19th century with the African continent.

"Our cooperation is based on equality, not imperialism or orientalism," said Erdogan on Saturday at a ceremony held for foreign dignitaries on the final day of Third Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

"The world is bigger than five"

Erdogan added that both Turkiye and Africa should strive to be great together fighting a place at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the future.

"There is 1.3 billion people live in Africa and this continent is not represented at the UNSC, that is huge flagrant of injustice," Erdogan said urging to join forces and to deepen relations even further.

Trade relations

He highlighted, "Our trade with Africa was $5.4 billion in 2020 and investments for this year stands at $6 billion," adding that Turkish companies currently employ around 25,000 Africans throughout continent.

