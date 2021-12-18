BIZTECH
Uber Eats makes first food delivery to space
The company teamed up with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who traveled 248 miles from Earth to deliver the Japanese dishes.
Maezawa hand-delivered the food as part of his 12-day orbit.
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 18, 2021

Uber Eats has made its first delivery in space handing out food to astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS).

The company teamed up with Japanese entrepreneur and delivery superfan, Yusaku Maezawa, to hand deliver ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to the astronauts at the space station.

The delivery was made on December 11, having traveled 248 miles and 8 hours and 34 minutes since Maezawa’s departure from Earth.

“This delivery marks one giant leap for Uber as we’re committed to helping people go anywhere and get anything — now, including space.”, Uber stated

The dishes included boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots and braised pork - a welcome break from standard space food.

Uber Eats offered $10 off $20 and over orders from December 13-19 to the first 24,800 people with promo code SPACEFOOD to celebrate the distance from Earth to the ISS.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
