Uber Eats has made its first delivery in space handing out food to astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS).

The company teamed up with Japanese entrepreneur and delivery superfan, Yusaku Maezawa, to hand deliver ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to the astronauts at the space station.

The delivery was made on December 11, having traveled 248 miles and 8 hours and 34 minutes since Maezawa’s departure from Earth.

“This delivery marks one giant leap for Uber as we’re committed to helping people go anywhere and get anything — now, including space.”, Uber stated.

