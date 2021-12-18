A US former police officer on trial for the death of a young African American man wept in court as she described how a routine traffic stop descended swiftly into chaos.

She claims the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser.

"We were struggling, we were trying to keep them from driving away. And then it just went chaotic, I remember yelling 'Taser Taser Taser.' And nothing happens, then he told me I shot him," Potter said on Friday, bursting into tears.

She testified that she was “sorry it happened" and she added the moments that followed were largely a blank.

"They have an ambulance for me and I don't know why. And then I went, then I was at the station. I don't remember a lot of things afterwards," she said.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.

After realising that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him.

'You don't know who you're stopping'