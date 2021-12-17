TÜRKİYE
Turkiye’s parliament approves 2022 budget
Lawmakers ratify the budget after almost a two weeks marathon debate in the country's national assembly.
Budget expenditures were projected at 1,750 trillion Turkish liras ($104.9 billion) and budget revenues at 1.472 billion Turkish liras ($88.2 billion). / AA
December 17, 2021

The Turkish parliament approved the government's 2022 budget following a 12-day marathon session.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said late Friday the budget passed with 327 votes in favor to 197 votes against in the 582-seat general assembly.

Lawmakers from the Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted for the budget.

Budget expenditures were projected at 1.750 trillion Turkish liras ($104.9 billion) and budget revenues at 1.472 billion Turkish liras ($88.2 billion).

The budget deficit for next year was predicted at 278 billion Turkish liras (nearly $16.66 billion).

The 2022 budget will be the 20th budget of the AK Party government, which has been in power for nearly two decades, and the third under the new presidential system of governance.

