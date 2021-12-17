The Turkish parliament approved the government's 2022 budget following a 12-day marathon session.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said late Friday the budget passed with 327 votes in favor to 197 votes against in the 582-seat general assembly.

Lawmakers from the Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted for the budget.

Budget expenditures were projected at 1.750 trillion Turkish liras ($104.9 billion) and budget revenues at 1.472 billion Turkish liras ($88.2 billion).