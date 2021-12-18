WORLD
Israeli settlers intensify attacks on Palestinian villages
Israeli rights group Peace Now has stated there was an increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their properties.
Palestinian properties are frequently vandalised, homes stoned by Israeli settlers. / AA
December 18, 2021

Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian villages near Nablus city in the northern occupied West Bank.

Jihad Salah, the head of Burqa village council in northwestern Nablus, said on Friday the settlers assaulted the village using firearms.

He added that they set the village's barracks on fire and stoned a number of Palestinian homes.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wafa news agency said the settlers attacked Sebastia town, north Nablus, and smashed a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and a car maintenance workshop.

A group of settlers also attacked a house in Qaryut village, south Nablus, and vandalised its properties.

Sameha Ghefari, a local resident, said her husband, Wael Muqbel, 65, was assaulted in Qaryut village and was taken to a hospital in Nablus.

Violence against Palestinians increased

An Israeli settler was killed late Thursday and two others were wounded in a shooting near the Homesh outpost near Nablus.

Earlier this week, Israeli rights group Peace Now said there was an increase in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their properties.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in both occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

READ MORE:Israelis hit in occupied West Bank shooting

