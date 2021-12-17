WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hundreds killed in Sudan’s Darfur clashes
The violence poses a significant challenge to Sudan's transitional government, which is seeking to end decades-long rebellions in Darfur and elsewhere in the African country.
Hundreds killed in Sudan’s Darfur clashes
People hold banners during a demonstration, demanding the securing of Nertiti district of Central Darfur, in Khartoum, Sudan on July 5, 2020. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 17, 2021

At least 199 people have been killed in Sudan's restive Darfur in tribal clashes over the past two months.

Medics on Friday urged the government to stop the bloodshed in the country.

The clashes, triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and agriculture, have hit several parts of Darfur since early October.

The independent Doctors' Committee said 199 people have been killed, most of them shot dead.

"There are no concrete steps being taken from any side to stop the violence. The state is absent as well as the justice system and police are nowhere to be found," it said in a statement.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the violence has displaced more than 83,000 people.

READ MORE:Rights group: Violence in South Sudan could amount to 'war crimes'

RECOMMENDED

Darfur was ravaged by civil war that erupted in 2003 between ethnic minority rebels, who complained of discrimination, and the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar al Bashir.

Khartoum suppressed the unrest which the violence resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophes.

More than 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced during the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide in Darfur, was ousted and jailed in April 2019 after mass protests against his three-decade rule.

A peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year saw the main conflict in Darfur subside, but the arid region has remained awash with weapons.

A UN peacekeeping mission ended its mandate in Darfur last year.

READ MORE:Sudan anti-coup protests back on streets against deal with military

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink