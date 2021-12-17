At least 199 people have been killed in Sudan's restive Darfur in tribal clashes over the past two months.

Medics on Friday urged the government to stop the bloodshed in the country.

The clashes, triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and agriculture, have hit several parts of Darfur since early October.

The independent Doctors' Committee said 199 people have been killed, most of them shot dead.

"There are no concrete steps being taken from any side to stop the violence. The state is absent as well as the justice system and police are nowhere to be found," it said in a statement.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the violence has displaced more than 83,000 people.

