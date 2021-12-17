There is just one week left before Libya’s long-awaited elections but the country is facing massive challenges which could lead to chaos.

The approval of Russia-backed Saif Al Islam Gaddafi’s candidacy, lack of a constitutional basis for elections and unilaterally passed electoral laws by the pro-Haftar Head of Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, have officials stating that elections are likely to be postponed.

Abu Bakr Marda, who is a member of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), on Thursday said presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24 have become a thing of the past as the commission has not yet officially announced the final candidate list.

Previously, several officials including Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and Head of Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri stressed the need to delay elections to provide a constitutional basis and to agree on commonly accepted electoral laws.

On the other hand, armed groups loyal to the warlord Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday started attacking police officers in Sabha, an oasis city in southwestern Libya, violating the ceasefire formally signed in October 2020.

Sami Hamdi, Managing Director of The International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company, tells TRT World that the matter of delaying elections has become one of 'when'; not 'if'.

“Yet, the US ambassador to Libya only yesterday tweeted a reiteration of US support for the elections, suggesting that Washington still has expectations for the time being that the elections it has imposed on the Libyans will go ahead,” he said.

He adds that militias are “already flexing across Libya” and that conflict is a distinct possibility.