China and Russia are moving into a political alliance as increasing Western pressure brings them closer.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping met this week in an online forum to discuss bilateral relations and global issues. After the meeting, both leaders appeared to praise the other and emphasised their growing partnership against Western threats. They will also meet in person in Beijing in early 2022.

Both states’ connections go back to the Cold War but have fluctuated, unlike US ties with Western Europe, which have been consistent and solid since World War II.

While the US-Western Europe relationship produced NATO, the world’s most powerful alliance and probably one of the most enduring military pacts of all time, Moscow and Beijing have long been suspicious of each other.

Even when the two states had communist leadership during the Cold War, unlike the Western alliance, they could not enjoy a stable relationship, breaking up in 1961. But since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, both states have taken a capitalist turn.

“Until now, the general assumption has been what we see Russia and China are a pair of countries that are essentially working together but they don’t like each other. They work together because they feel obligated to work together,” says Raffaello Pantucci, a senior associate fellow at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank.

But that assumption might not be valid anymore, according to Pantucci.

“I think what changed is that both countries have come to some sort of a realisation that actually the world restructured in such a way in their perspective that they are on one side and the West is on the other,” Pantucci tells TRT World.

From North Stream to AUKUS

Putin calls the new phase of the relationship “a new model of cooperation”.

“It’s interesting to see some of the things they are talking about. So we have recently seen the Russians talking about AUKUS,” says Pantucci. AUKUS is formed between Australia, the UK and the US to sell nuclear submarines to Sydney and many experts see it as a Western political leveraging against China.

“This is a deal that has nothing to do with the Russians and it’s not an area of strategic interest for Russians at all. Yet, we have a number of quite senior Russian officials who say that this is a bad thing for the world,” Pantucci says.

Like Russia’s backing of China on AUKUS, Beijing has shown its support to Moscow in the North Stream Pipeline dispute, according to Pantucci.

“At the same time, we had the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs talking about the North Stream II Pipeline that goes from Germany to Russia,” Pantucci says.

The North Stream Pipeline 2 project is a great concern in Europe because it bypasses Ukraine, a Western ally and an enemy of Moscow, weakening Kiev’s hand against the Russians. On the other hand, the project strengthens Russia in terms of supplying gas to Europe.

“So it is something China has nothing to do with and it’s not relevant to China. And yet the Chinese foreign ministry has still felt the need to express a view on this,” Pantucci points out.

A challenge to the West?

Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst, says the China-Russia “tactical alliance” in the post Cold War period can get stronger and might even turn into a strategic partnership despite some fears in Moscow’s political establishment regarding Chinese domination.