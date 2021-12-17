Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been adjourned following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

Participants said they aim to resume the talks by the end of 2021, though they haven't yet firmed up a date following the suspension on Friday.

"There has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June," Britain, France and Germany said in a statement after the latest talks ended.

"We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation," they added, calling the latest pause requested by Tehran as "disappointing".

“We hope that Iran is in a position to resume the talks quickly, and to engage constructively so that talks can move at a faster pace,” the European negotiators said.

The current talks have been aimed at bringing the US back into the agreement after the Trump administration's 2018 pullout, and having Iran roll back its stepped-up nuclear activities.

“For the eighth round, we have a lot of work ahead, a very complex task, I have to say,” Enrique Mora, the talks' chairman, said. “Difficult political decisions have to be taken."

'Losing precious time'