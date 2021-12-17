Despite the global effort to decrease carbon emissions, coal-fired power generation in 2021 has increased by nine percent to 10,350 terawatt-hours (TWh) – a new all-time high, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Published on Friday, the IEA’s “Coal 2021” analysis and forecast report attributed the increase in demand for coal to economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and steeply rising natural gas prices.

In the US and EU, coal power generation is forecast to increase by almost 20 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year but will not reach 2019 levels.

In contrast, the estimated growth of 12 percent in India and 9 percent in China brings coal power generation to record levels for them, even as they roll out solar and wind capacity.

With re-emergence of world economies from the pandemic, IEA expected overall coal demand worldwide to rise by six percent in 2021.

"Coal is the single largest source of global carbon emissions, and this year’s historically high level of coal power generation is a worrying sign of how far off track the world is in its efforts to put emissions into decline towards net zero,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

The agency also forecasted that coal-fired power generation will rise by 4.1 percent in China and 11 percent in India by 2024.

Together with a faster-than-expected economic recovery, extreme weather conditions, such as floods, dampened electricity production which reduced electricity supply against high demand.

On the other hand, the efforts of transformation from coal plants to renewable sources to meet energy needs have caused a vulnerability for many countries with coal plants closing and gas stockpiles dropping below the levels of the pre-pandemic period.

Increasing price of natural gas because of supply problems from Russia and Norway has caused an overall price hike in natural gas.