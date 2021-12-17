Russia has said it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.

Moscow for the first time on Friday laid out in detail demands that it says are essential for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine.

The demands contain elements — such as an effective Russian veto on NATO membership for Ukraine — that the West has already ruled out.

Others would imply the removal of US nuclear weapons from Europe and the withdrawal of multinational NATO battalions from Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that were once in the Soviet Union.

Presenting Moscow's demands, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia and the West must start from a clean sheet in rebuilding relations.

Ryabkov said Russia was not willing to put up with the current situation any longer, and urged Washington to come up with a constructive response fast.

NATO, US response

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO had received the documents.