At least eleven people, including one Turkish person, have died in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Erbil.

The death toll rose "after the civil defence discovered the bodies of three people who were missing, carried away by the waters," a local administration official told AFP News Agency on Friday.

"Among them are a Filipino national and a Turk," said Nabaz Abdelhamid.

Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw had earlier given a death toll of eight, including women and children.

He also reported "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district south-east of Erbil city.

Four members of the civil defence team who came to help residents were injured when their car was washed away, he added.

Khoshnaw called on residents to stay at home unless necessary, warning that further rain was expected with fears of more floods.

READ MORE: ‘A creeping disaster’: Water crisis in Syria and Iraq, explained