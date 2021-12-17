''I just hate this blue eyes filter! As if it's ugly to have brown eyes," says Berra Demir, a 19-year-old student from Istanbul, as she took an Instagram selfie with one of its filters on that gave her brown eyes a bluish effect.

When asked to take a picture without a filter, she said she is not confident enough with the way she looks.

"I don't find my normal self beautiful."

Demir's answer reveals a deep complexity many men and women face in general today.

In our "screen time" period, we express ourselves with the pictures we put on social media applications such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. But the edits that we make to our photos – from changing the complexion of our face to the colour of our eyes – tempts us to hide our ''normal'' selves.

Think a little, how many filters can you count? Blue eyes, small noses, a perfectly shaped face, a thinner body, lighter skin tone, flushed cheeks, and even gender reassignment… Apart from these, there are now also apps that only consist of filters to create yourself an imagined reality.

A study conducted by City University London with 175 young women and nonbinary people in the UK shows that 90 percent of them use a filter or edit their photos before posting them, changing their skin tone, reshaping their jaw or nose, shaving off weight, brightening or bronzing their skin or whitening their teeth.

"I don't think it's surprising that so many people use it," said Demir as she started to edit her selfie, shaping her face with an app called FaceTune.

She also highlighted that young girls and women try to be their best selves on social media since they experience a lack of confidence and fear of being judged.

''Don't you do that too? Admit it. When you take a picture, you ask me to filter or edit it because I'm good at this! I know what people want,'' she told me.

As one study argues, many people, especially young women, are trying to achieve a society-approved appearance by using filters and do not appreciate their natural beauty.

The young generation is suffering from low self-esteem and are dissatisfied with the beauty standards imposed on them by social media filters.

The impact of reality vs imaginary

And what's worse is, these social media companies already know how harmful such apps can be for the mental health of young women.