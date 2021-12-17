Maurice Kozeily opens the door to his second-floor apartment in Kaslik, Lebanon, a 25-minute drive north of Beirut, wearing an intricately designed dishdasha, a long traditional cloak worn in the Arab world since Biblical times.

But unlike Jesus’s dishdasha, Maurice’s is stitched with bright red designs on expensive-looking woven fabrics. Excitedly, he explains that he made it himself.

In the living room, he’s prepared a small table with Arabic coffee. As soon as he takes a seat on the couch, he untangles the hose of the metre-high shisha that stands beside him and takes a long puff with the ease of someone who has been doing it for 65 years. After all, he has.

“Well, where to begin?” he asks through a cloud of apple-mint smoke.

Maurice, who turns 80 this year, has been tailoring, designing, and making clothes in Lebanon since 1956. Born into a modest home in Jounieh, not far from where he now lives with his daughter Gina, he took an early interest in fashion, analysing and gaining inspiration from the robes of priests he saw at church.

From the age of 12, despite hostility from his parents, he began tailoring men’s trousers and putting together feminine ensembles on the side, which he found far more intriguing. Not long after, despite having no formal training, he decided to take his chances in Beirut, where the fashion scene was already budding with high-end French fashion houses like Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent.

The good times

Lebanon was, from the early 1960s, experiencing what is now known as its ‘Golden Era’. Awash with a sense of national unity that has never been fully restored, it led to both economic and social reform successes. Beirut became the banking hub of the Middle East, with several prominent international corporations choosing the city to host their regional offices. Women also gained the right to vote in 1952, 20 years ahead of nearby countries like Jordan and Iraq.

The arts and culture scene, too, was booming, with several of the country’s pillars of artistry — such as the Sursock Museum, and Baalbeck International Festival — having taken root during this era.

“The city didn’t sleep at that time,” says Maurice. “People used to come from everywhere to experience our fashion, food, festivals, parties.”

In 1964, Maurice began working in Dior’s atelier, where they tailored dresses, suits, and other delicate ensembles for celebrities like Fairouz, Liz Taylor, and Grace Kelly.

According to him, the Lebanese fashion scene was not just on par with Europe or America — it was the very best in the world.

Nostalgically, he describes the runway fashion shows he attended in the mountains of Cedars, Lebanon’s largest pine forest, and home to thousands of cedar trees that are symbolised on the Lebanese flag.

“Seeing this is like a dream. It’s something you cannot express,” he reflects.

The Golden Era didn’t last long, though. By 1975, a rise in sectarian tension, religious discord, and the question of Palestinian settlement in Lebanon, boiled over and led to the start of the civil war, which lasted 15 years and saw the death of an estimated 150,000 people.

“The last time I saw that atelier was when the army tanks forced us out,” says Maurice.

When asked if he would be able to point out where the office was, he says no.

“I would be able to show you generally, but it was all bombed in the war. There’s nothing left of it.”

Out of a job due to the violence in Beirut, Maurice opened a small shop of his own in his native Jounieh, where he employed five tailors and began designing his own work. Through the rest of the civil war, and for nearly 25 years after, he did exactly that.