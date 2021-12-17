Hundreds have rallied for and against Tunisian President Kais Saied in central Tunis, on the eleventh anniversary of the start of a revolution that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.

Several hundred anti-Saied protesters gathered near the city centre on Friday, shouting "the people want the coup d'etat to fall" as dozens of police looked on.

They outcry referred to Saied's power grab. In July this year, Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching powers.

Some demonstrators held signs in support of the North African country's 2014 constitution, which Saied said earlier this week he wants to revise and put to a new referendum.

Parliamentarians and Saied's opponents Ennahdha have bitterly opposed his moves, but many Tunisians tired of a system seen as corrupt and ineffective have welcomed them.

A few hundred metres along, and past hundreds of police officers and metal barriers, a smaller number of Saied supporters rallied, with a banner that read "We are with you to the end in the fight against corruption."

Revolution hijacked?