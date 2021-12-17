TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye: Relations with Africa strategic and long term
Speaking at the Third Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkiye’s FM Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara wants to bolster its cooperation with African nations.
Turkiye: Relations with Africa strategic and long term
Turkiye wants to march down this path of development with African friends and take our cooperation into the future, says Cavusoglu. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 17, 2021

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ankara's approach to its relations with Africa is “strategic and long term". 

Speaking at the third Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit on Friday, Cavusoglu said Istanbul is hosting 102 ministers from Africa, and 26 of them are foreign ministers.

"As the theme of this event is 'Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity', we want to march down this path of development with African friends and take our cooperation into the future," Cavusoglu stressed.

Noting that the three-day event is focusing on health care, education, and agriculture, Cavusoglu said that in addition to a joint declaration, an action plan for the next five years will also be unveiled at the summit.

"This action plan, which will have five main topics, includes concrete steps in various areas such as development, trade, industry, education, informatics, women, youth, infrastructure, agriculture, and health," Cavusoglu said.

READ MORE: Turkic states donate Covid vaccines to African countries

RECOMMENDED

Vaccines for Africa

Recalling that the Organization of Turkic States donated Covid-19 vaccines to Burkina Faso and Togo earlier this month, he said Turkiye will work on enhancing ties between the organisation and Africa.

"We will donate 2.5 million additional vaccine doses to different African countries in the coming days," Cavusoglu underlined.

Noting that Turkiye will soon start production of its first locally made Covid-19 vaccine, TURKOVAC, he said the country will cooperate with Africa in joint production and delivery of the vaccine.

Turkiye will continue its support to Africa in the fight against terrorism, he said, adding that lasting peace can only be attained through political stability.

"For this reason, I would like to underline again that we are against the change of elected governments through violence," the Turkish minister added.

READ MORE: How Turkey's approach to Africa differs from the West and China

Explore
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye