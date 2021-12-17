Afghanistan's finance ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid.

Finance ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget – which runs until December 2022 – but told AFP on Friday it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.

"We are trying to finance it from our domestic revenues — and we believe we can," he earlier told state television in an interview shared on Twitter.

It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the United Nations has called an "avalanche of hunger".

Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.

