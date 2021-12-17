Australia and Britain have signed a free trade agreement that will eliminate almost all taxes on exports between the countries.

The FTA was signed on Friday at a virtual ceremony by Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan in Adelaide and Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan in London.

Tehan said the deal, which will take effect sometime in 2022, will grow investments and help with the recovery from the pandemic.

“Our economies will be able to operate seamlessly again,” Tehan said. “The experiences and opportunities that young Australians and young Brits will be able to get through this initiative is just fantastic.”

Trevelyan said the deal showed what Britain can achieve “as an agile, independent sovereign trading nation.”

“This is just the start as we get on the front foot and seize the seismic opportunities that await us on the world stage,” she said.

READ MORE: Australia and Britain reach free trade agreement

Countering trade uncertainty

The deal abolishes 99 percent of taxes on exports, saving Australia about $10 billion on exports including lamb, beef, sugar and dairy.

It is expected to save Britain $144 million (200 million Australian dollars) a year on items such as cars, whisky and cosmetics.