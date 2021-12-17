Anonymous posts on TikTok warning that multiple schools in the US would receive shooting and bomb threats has outraged educators around the country.

Educators announced plans on Friday to increase security in response to the TikTok posts as officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.

“We are writing to inform you and not alarm you,” Oak Park and River Forest, Illinois, school administrators said in an email to parents.

“We have been made aware of a nationwide viral TikTok trend about ‘school shooting and bomb threats for every school in the USA even elementary’ on Friday, December 17.”

School officials in states including Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania said on Thursday there would be an increased police presence because of the threats.

In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the statement said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

Closing schools

At least a few districts announced plans to close school buildings on Friday, including Gilroy High School in northern California.

Gilroy police said they had found threats on social media not to be credible, but school officials said final exams scheduled for Friday, the last day before winter break, would be postponed to January out of an abundance of caution.