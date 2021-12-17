The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country's overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations.

Ghulam Isaczai "relinquished his position as of December 15," according to a letter received on Thursday, assistant UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

With Afghanistan in economic crisis following the Taliban takeover in August, the country's mission to the UN has struggled to keep operating, diplomats said.

The Afghan mission to the UN could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.

On September 14, Isaczai formally asked the UN to state that he remained the Afghan ambassador.

Later that month the Taliban asked the UN to accredit Suhail Shaheen, a former spokesperson for the movement, as the new ambassador replacing Isaczai.

Isaczai took part in a UN Security Council meeting in late November, at which he openly criticised his country's new rulers.

READ MORE: Taliban plea for UN recognition reveals a weak hand