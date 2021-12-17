Hong Kong's political elite will pick new city lawmakers under Beijing's "patriots only" rules that drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.

The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, will be overseen by a new political blueprint that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent anti-Beijing protests two years ago.

Some 4.5 million residents in the city of 7.5 million can vote but their ballots will only decide 20 seats in a 90-person legislature – down from half under the old system.

The majority of seats, 40, will be picked by a select committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists who make up 0.02 percent of the city's population.

A further 30 will be chosen by reliably pro-Beijing committees known as functional constituencies that represent various special-interest and industry groups.

Under the new rules, all 153 candidates standing for office have also been vetted for their political loyalty and patriotism.

Beijing says the "improved" electoral system will root out "anti-China" elements, fix the city's woes and ensure the once rambunctious legislature is no longer hobbled by anti-Beijing figures holding up laws or filibustering.

But it is unclear how the public will respond to the new model with pre-election polling suggesting a record low turnout could be possible.

READ MORE:Hong Kong elite votes for new 'patriots only' committee

Lack of opposition

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong's Baptist University, said public enthusiasm has been dampened by China's wider crackdown using a new national security law imposed last year that has criminalised much dissent.

That law has demolished Hong Kong's anti-Beijing opposition, who are not taking part in Sunday's vote.

More than a dozen democrats who won seats in the 2016 legislature election are among nearly 100 people facing national security charges, most of them in jail. Three more have fled the city.