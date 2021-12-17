Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a blaze at a building in Japan's Osaka city.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media outlets, citing the fire department, said that 27 people were in "cardio-respiratory arrest" after the blaze in a commercial district on Friday, which was extinguished after half an hour.

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area, NHK said.

The charred interior of the fourth floor, which housed a clinic that provided mental health services and general medical care, was visible through broken and blackened windows.