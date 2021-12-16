WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-bound migrant caravan seeks 'legal certainty' in Mexico
Central American migrants march through Mexico City to demand the Mexican government give them permanent residence and allow them to reach the US border.
US-bound migrant caravan seeks 'legal certainty' in Mexico
Thousands of migrants are waiting in Mexico for the resolution of their US asylum cases. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 16, 2021

Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States have held a rally in Mexico City, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them.

Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime, the criminal is a government that represses migrants," the migrants, some with very young children, marched on Thursday through Mexico City to the government palace and demanded that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government change its policies.

"(We demand) dialogue and solutions, to have legal certainty for every one of the migrants who left Tapachula on October 23 and on November 18," caravan organiser Luis Villagran said, referring to the city near the Guatemalan border that is a waystation for many migrants.

"We want to have legal certainty for every one of them. For them to have residence, permanent residence in Mexico, that's what we propose."

READ MORE: 'Racist fantasy': US tech startup pitched tasing migrants from drones

'The idea is to go north'

Some migrants spoke of their desire to reach the United States.

RECOMMENDED

"The idea is to reach the north. To go all the way up there because we'll be better over there (in the United States)," said Josue Arias, a migrant from Cuba.

"Here (in Mexico) certain places are good, but I think it's more dangerous with all the cartels. It makes me a little afraid. So the idea is to go north," Arias said.

Another Cuban migrant, Lesbia Galana, said, "We came to ask the president for humane treatment for migrants, to allow us to reach the (US) border. If he is able to provide buses to reach the border, that would be great and provide papers for those wishing to stay in Mexico, so that they are able to work and have access to medical and public services."

The migrants later met with officials at the Interior Ministry.

A US appeals court this week rejected a renewed attempt by the administration of President Joe Biden to end a policy put in place by former president Donald Trump that forces migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their US asylum cases.

READ MORE: Migrant children in Mexico camp at risk of malnutrition, diseases

READ MORE:Thomson Reuters faces questions on rights abuses for aiding deportations

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers