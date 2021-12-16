Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States have held a rally in Mexico City, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them.

Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime, the criminal is a government that represses migrants," the migrants, some with very young children, marched on Thursday through Mexico City to the government palace and demanded that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government change its policies.

"(We demand) dialogue and solutions, to have legal certainty for every one of the migrants who left Tapachula on October 23 and on November 18," caravan organiser Luis Villagran said, referring to the city near the Guatemalan border that is a waystation for many migrants.

"We want to have legal certainty for every one of them. For them to have residence, permanent residence in Mexico, that's what we propose."

'The idea is to go north'

Some migrants spoke of their desire to reach the United States.