There are all kinds of reasons why Josephine Baker, the American-born showgirl who shot to fame because of her risque cabaret performances during the Jazz Age, would have hated ending up in an establishment mausoleum specifically designed for portentous old Frenchmen.

This may well be why French President Emmanuel Macron’s much vaunted claim that Baker was “inducted” into the Pantheon in Paris on November 30 is not as straightforward as billed.

In fact, Baker’s last known remains are still in a cemetery in Monaco. Her second coffin in the Pantheon solely contains soil from the Mediterranean principality, along with earth from places that figured prominently in her life, such as St Louis, Missouri, where Baker was born in 1906.

The gloomy Pantheon – which is based on a Roman temple – is meant to be the monument where “Heroes of the Nation” are actually interned in ornate burial chambers. There are less than 100, and they include Victor Hugo, Emile Zola and Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Most were pantheonises (it’s such an exclusive honour, that there is a verb for it) for their contributions to human knowledge.

In contrast, La Baker, as she was variously referred to, is still best known for dancing the Charleston in a G-string with bananas hanging off it and revelling in other nicknames such as the Black Pearl and Creole Goddess. It was the exuberance of the Roaring Twenties that defined Baker, and not later efforts in support of the French Resistance and civil rights movements.

Just a brief glimpse of the many images of Baker in her heyday (Siren of the Tropics, her first movie, was released in 1927) reveals an artist who was decades ahead of her time. She never made any secret of her contempt for stuffy powerbrokers, and especially conniving politicians.

Macron, an increasingly reactionary head of state desperate to fight off allegations that he is becoming far too right-wing, is unlikely to have impressed her. This is especially so as he is revitalising the memory of a Black woman when he is being accused of appeasing racists.

Officiating at a Baker induction just four months before the next presidential elections was certainly a way of mitigating more controversial decisions. These include trying to attract far-right voters who currently support Marine Le Pen, leader of the Rassemblement National (National Rally), or the even more extreme Eric Zemmour, whose ferocious new movement is called Reconquete (Reconquest). Both have a chance of being Macron’s main opponent when he bids for a second term in April.

Fine lines

Baker came from a slave trade background, and started life sleeping rough on the streets of St Louis. Her first marriage of four came at the age of 13 before Vaudeville became her salvation. She exported her music hall talent to Paris, where she was granted French citizenship in 1937, and was feted by other international stars, ranging from Bob Hope to Pablo Picasso.

In this sense, Baker’s story is one of an immigrant given exceptional privileges because of her membership of a showbiz elite. Her celebrity story contrasts sharply with those of millions of other dark-skinned newcomers whose experiences in France have been tainted by abject prejudice. Her “induction” into the Pantheon thus smacks of tokenism in a notoriously racist country.

Baker was certainly one of the few black people to be given military honours for the spying she did for the Allies during the Second World War. Even the numerous coloured troops who liberated Paris in 1944 were not allowed to take part in the victory parade.