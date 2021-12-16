WORLD
Removal of Canadian teacher for wearing hijab sparks protests
Fatemeh Anvari was told that her hijab violates the provisions of a controversial secularism law, sparking widespread outrage and protests.
The controversial law poses difficulties in day-to-day life, particularly for Muslim women in Quebec, where over 70 percent of teachers are women.
By Mazhar Ali
December 16, 2021

A Grade 3 Canadian teacher has been removed from her position for wearing hijab, sparking widespread outrage.

Fatemeh Anvari, who teaches in the town of Chelsea, was told that her hijab violates the provisions of Bill 21, a secularism law passed by the province of Quebec in 2019, the Guardian reported.

The controversial law prohibits public servants from wearing religious symbols at work. 

The measures pose difficulties in day-to-day life, particularly for Muslim women in the province, where over 70 percent of teachers are women.

“This is not about my article of clothing. This is a bigger issue … I don’t want this to be a personal thing because that won’t do any good to anyone,” Anvari said while speaking to CTV News. 

“I want this to be something in which we all think about how big decisions affect other lives.”

'An absolute disgrace'

Her removal sparked condemnation and protests at her school where students and employees wore green ribbons and put up posters in a show of solidarity with her.

The decision also drew criticism from the politicians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday no one should be sacked because of their religion.

He, however, refrained from intervening, saying he did not want to spark a dispute between Quebec and the federal government.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of New Democratic, lamented Anvari’s dismissal.

“Because of the way she looked and they way she dressed, she’s no longer able to teach these kids. That is everything that is wrong with this bill,” he said, the Guardian reported.

Conservative MP Kyle Seeback said the decision is “an absolute disgrace”.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
