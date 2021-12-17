Mhanna al-Hussein, 50, has a hard time coming down the narrow stairs of his apartment in the dank and cramped neighbourhood of Beirut’s Burj al Barajneh refugee camp. Going up is an even more difficult and painful task.

Mhanna, a Palestinian refugee who arrived in Lebanon in 1948, suffers from the rare Behcet's disease, which causes painful swelling in joints and inflammation in the veins and eyes.

Battling the severe pain is, however, just half of Mhanna’s problems.

His search for life-saving medicine in a country ravaged by a crippling economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in global history since the 19th Century, is now becoming even more painful.

No longer able to work, Mhanna is now dependent on his wife who has to provide for the family of five, including three school-age children. Friends and well-wishers help out occasionally as he struggles to procure the cheaper but less effective medicines. He can no longer afford the more expensive injection — which costs a staggering $1,800 per jab.

How was his disease discovered?

Mhanna’s family was one of the 700,000 people who fled Palestine in the wake of the 1948 “Nakba” — also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe. Most of the refugee families took shelter in Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Burj al Barajneh camp was established in 1949, four kilometers south of Beirut, to house Palestinian refugees. Today, the camp shelters more than 20,000 people, according to the latest UNRWA figures.

Mhanna's family, whose origins go back to the Palestinian village of Al Ghabasiya in Akka, also landed in the same camp, where life has always been harsh. Until last month, Lebanon prohibited foreigners, including Palestinian refugees, from working in about 70 professions, which included medicine, pharmacy, engineering, law, newspapers, and others.

But in early December this year, the Lebanese Minister of Labour made a groundbreaking amendment to the country's labour laws and allowed foreigners to practice these professions.

Since Palestinian refugees have almost always lived along desperate margins, the daily grind took a toll on their collective health.

According to UNRWA, a decade ago 95 percent of Palestinians did not have health insurance in Lebanon and their health problems had multiplied because of a lack of proper medical care.

In Burj al Barajneh alone, at least 17 percent of women suffer from heart diseases, 15 percent have neurological diseases and 8.5 percent have vision problems, while 7 percent have disabilities.

About five years ago, Mhanna's health condition started to deteriorate, too. But it took several years for doctors to determine the exact cause of his problems.

"I had the disease about 10 years ago, but I didn't know [that it was Behcet’s disease] until 2017. At first, I had severe pain in one of my big toes. I went to more than one doctor who asked for CT scans and x-rays. Then they told me I had gout [a form of arthritis with similar swelling and pain in joints]," Mhanna tells TRT World.

Doctors banned Muhanna from eating meat and chicken for a whole year. They prescribed ointments and pills, but the swelling and pain in his feet remained.

"I used to live on sedatives, that would take the pain away, but my condition never got better," Mhanna adds.

Years passed, and the Palestinian refugee went from one doctor to another to find a cure.

"The pain increased, and I could not walk without a crutch. Whenever someone told me about a good doctor, I would go immediately, despite my financial condition, which began to deteriorate due to the many medications and tests. It was all hopeless until the most difficult day of my life came," Mhanna says.

It was the sixth doctor who finally diagnosed Mhanna’s ailment after several tests.

"I remember what he said to me: ‘What I was afraid of, Mhanna, has happened. You suffer from a vile disease that is more insidious than any other disease’," Mhanna quotes the doctor as saying.

“The doctor added, ‘You have a disease called Behcet's syndrome. I will explain its symptoms to you and tell you what you may suffer in the future’,” he recalls.

And even more grim warning was to follow from the doctor. "Every joint in your body will hurt you, then the pain will move to your eyes, and your vision will decrease, then it will move to your brain. You may have a fatal stroke or a stroke that will throw you to bed for years without moving," Mhanna remembers the doctor telling him.

Crippled by disease and poverty