In the final days of October, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was changing its name to Meta. "In our DNA," declared the 37-year-old, "we are a company that builds technology to connect people, and the metaverse is the next frontier, just like social networking was when we got started.” Now, one can debate whether or not Meta is qualified to guide us into the unknown. Judging by the company’s track record, the answer appears to be no. But, fear not, a Meta-controlled metaverse is not necessarily a given.

As Professor Marko Suvajdzic, an expert in all things metaverse-related, told TRT World, only one central metaverse does not exist. On the contrary, it’s “a label that refers to any digital universe that allows for interactions in cyberspace. It is certainly an extension of the Internet, or better said, it is a collection of software applications built on the Internet.” He continued, “anyone can create their own digital universe, just as anyone can make their own website. There is no gatekeeper.”

Professor Suvajdzic then provided examples: “A game publisher (e.g. Valve) may choose to create a way for all of their games to interact with each other, so items or characters purchased in one game can be easily moved to another game. Different publishers will have their own mini-ecosystems like this.” However, he stressed, “there will be tools that would allow for these separate game universes to interact with each other, but of course the game-makers would need to agree to participate in this ‘multiverse’ by making their games compatible with whatever technology is used to bridge different systems.”

In other words, to discuss the metaverse and solely focus on Meta is like discussing movies and solely focusing on Keanu Reeves. Sure, he is a famous actor. But, other big actors exist. Likewise, other companies are exploring the metaverse; moreover, they may very well beat Meta to the metaphysical punch, crossing the finish line before Mark Zuckerberg and his colleagues. Although many questions concerning the metaverse exist, almost all of them unanswered, one certainty is this: a Big Tech company, either in the US or elsewhere, will become the Christopher Columbus of the unknown. What will this mean for us, the mere mortals of this world? Before answering this question, we must ask the following: what is the metaverse? Actually, we don’t need to ask that. It has been asked countless times. You’re no doubt familiar with what the metaverse may or may not entail. Countless articles – some of themvery good – have been written about the core ingredients of the metaverse. Instead of discussing the fusing of AR and VR, AI and IoT, how about asking a better question: what dangers await us?

Sure, the metaverse will provide us with opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally. It will allow us to ‘travel’ anywhere in the world, meet interesting people, and, in many ways, expand our horizons. With such expansive possibilities, however, come great risks.

Deepfake Deceit and Mass Disillusionment

In 2019, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the following: “At its best, the digital revolution will empower, connect, inform and save lives. At its worst, it will disempower, disconnect, misinform and cost lives.” I am more concerned with the revolution “at its worst.” The metaverse may prove to be the defining moment of this particular revolution. Will this revolutionary road be paved with hope and love, connection and valuable information. Or will it be paved with innumerable potholes? The latter, I fear.

Earlier this, Forbes published a rather explosive piece concerning a group of cybercriminals based in the UAE. These wily souls used deepfake technology to pull off a bank heist of epic proportions. In short, by employing deepfake software, the felons successfully recreated the voice of an executive at a highly successful company. After fooling the executive’s bank manager with the deepfake voice, they then requested the transfer of $35 million out of the Emirates and into a number of bank accounts scattered around the world.

What’s my point? Deepfakes come in many forms – fake faces, fake voices, etc. Web 2.0, or the second iteration of the Internet, “gifted” us with deepfakes. Will the metaverse, a product of Web 3.0, result in more or less of them? The answer should be obvious. According to a report published by Deeptrace, in 2019 there were less than 8,000 deepfake; by early 2020, that figure had almost doubled. As technology increases in both sophistication and power, deepfakes are likely to plague society, including inhabitants of the metaverse. The term ‘deepfake’, it’s important to note, is a combination of three words: ‘deep learning’ and ‘fake’. Deep learning, a subset of machine learning, uses copious amounts of data to improve the “minds'' of machines. Alas, the metaverse, it seems, will be intimately linked with machine learning. Moreover, it will be inextricably linked with advanced algorithms (already the bane of our existence) as well as data harvesting. Machines are getting smarter. Are we? That is a question very much up for debate.

To quote American sociobiologist Edward O Wilson, the real problem of humanity is quite simple: “We have paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions, and god-like technology.” The metaverse will be the most god-like technology we have ever seen. Our “medieval institutions” are already struggling to get their heads around cryptocurrencies, which will form just one branch on the metaversal tree. Imagine the same people trying to get their heads around the idea of a metaversal smoothie consisting of AI, quantum computing, biometrics, Big (or Bigger) data, AR, VR, XR, as well as blockchain technology.

Where some see the world becoming a big global village, others, like myself, view it as a place where autonomy and privacy are vanishing into the ether. The metaverse may very well prove to be a Utopian place, full of brilliant adventures and digital delights. Then again, it may very well prove to be the final nail in the coffin known as civilised society, with billions of people strapped into something totally untethered from the actual world. Call me a pessimist, but thoughts of the metaverse do not fill me with hope.