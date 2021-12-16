Working with technologies capable of mining the subconscious, a team of scientists has invented a device that can communicate with sleepers and interfere with their dreams.

Dream incubation has been in labs for decades, but now individuals are getting closer to controlling the inspiration residing in their own dreams. Many people would be interested in immersive tools designed to facilitate flying dreams or to induce lucid dreaming.

Some of us would endorse dreams of superheroes for our children for fun purposes, and some would embrace dreams of walking through cities in Turkey for tourism or through cities in Spain for language learning.

Dream engineering technologies could potentially be used to foster creativity to become better athletes or artists, or helping people to confront their fears, alleviate nightmares, help treat sufferers of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), or alter harmful behaviours such as cigarette smoking.

Wearable device

Researchers at MIT’s Dream Lab, launched in 2017, have worked on a wearable device that can track and interact with dreams, giving people control over the content of their dreams.

According to tech writer Tessa Love, researchers’ goal is to prove that dreams aren’t just meaningless gibberish, but can be hacked, augmented, and swayed to our benefit.

A glove-like device called Dormio, developed by the Dream Lab team, is outfitted with a host of sensors that can detect which sleeping state the wearer is in.

Dormio combines standard sleep-tracking technology, which monitors an individual's heart rate and electrical changes occurring on the surface of the skin, along with finger movements that indicate if a person is starting to enter a sleep state.

When the wearer slips into a state between conscious and subconscious—called hypnagogia—the glove plays a pre-recorded audio cue, most of the time consisting of a single word.

In a 50-person experiment, the speaking glove was able to insert a tiger into people’s sleep by having the glove say a prerecorded message that simply said “tiger.”

Two-way communication

Scientists implemented procedures for two-way communication during rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep in dozens of individuals. In the midst of a lucid dream, the test subjects perceived questions from an experimenter and provided answers using electrophysiological signals.

For a proof-of-concept demonstration, scientists presented math problems and yes-no questions. Dreamers answered in real time with volitional eye movements or facial muscle signals.