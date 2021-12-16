The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to combat anti-Muslim sentiment.

Sponsored by Democrat Ilhan Omar, the bill passed with a 219-212 party-line vote. It now needs to pass the Senate before it can be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

It would establish a new special envoy position at the US State Department to monitor and combat anti-Muslim sentiment worldwide.

The office would record violence against Muslims, vandalism of mosques, cemeteries and schools worldwide and other forms of discrimination, harassment and incitement. Opponents of the bill say it does not define ‘Islamophobia’, and are concerned it could be used to shut down legitimate criticism.

Here are three key reasons the Democrats voted in favour.

It started with a racist joke

During a House floor debate last month, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a racist joke about Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calling her a member of the “jihad squad”, a play on “the squad” group of progressive lawmakers that also include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

The bill was drafted as a legislative response to that controversy.