President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkiye is raising the minimum wage by 50.4 percent as of January 1.

The net minimum monthly wage will be 4,250 Turkish liras ($275), Erdogan said on Thursday.

"In 2022, the lowest figure of the minimum wage will be 4,250 Turkish lira. This figure will be higher, depending on whether the employee is married and the number of children they have.

"The increase of 50 percent takes the minimum wage to the highest figure in the past 50 years. I hope the new amount will be beneficial to our employees, employers and our country," said Erdogan.

"I believe that, with this increase, we have shown our determination not to crush our employees in the face of price hikes," Erdogan stressed.