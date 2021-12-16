TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022
The increase, which will come into effect next month, brings the country’s minimum wage to 4,250 Turkish liras a month, roughly $275.
Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022
"I believe that, with this increase, we have shown our determination not to crush our employees in the face of price hikes," Erdogan stressed. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 16, 2021

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkiye is raising the minimum wage by 50.4 percent as of January 1.

The net minimum monthly wage will be 4,250 Turkish liras ($275), Erdogan said on Thursday.

"In 2022, the lowest figure of the minimum wage will be 4,250 Turkish lira. This figure will be higher, depending on whether the employee is married and the number of children they have. 

"The increase of 50 percent takes the minimum wage to the highest figure in the past 50 years. I hope the new amount will be beneficial to our employees, employers and our country," said Erdogan.

"I believe that, with this increase, we have shown our determination not to crush our employees in the face of price hikes," Erdogan stressed.

RECOMMENDED

The monthly minimum wage for 2021 was 2,826 Turkish lira.

Erdogan also announced that starting next year, Turkiye will abolish income and stamp tax collected on the minimum wage.

He said the government is resolute in putting an end to uncertainty due to fluctuations in the exchange rate, and exorbitant price increases as a result, as soon as possible.

Turkiye's annual inflation stood at 21.31% in November, while the 12-month average rise in consumer prices was 17.71%.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces