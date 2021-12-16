Belgium's intelligence agency has reported that the terrorist organisation PKK uses the country as a centre base in Europe, hiding its true aims and benefiting from the support given to civil society under false names, claiming to represent all Kurds.

The 2020 report of the Belgian intelligence and security agency VSSE noted that the main aim of the PKK is to be removed from the terrorist list of Europe, and that the organisation does not support violence to "preserve its image" in Europe and Belgium.

"Belgium plays a central role in the PKK's European structures," the report said.

The report said that foreign extremism is not a direct threat to Belgium, but a problematic area.

PKK, which is on the EU's list of terrorist organisations, sometimes uses extreme violence to achieve its goals, the report said.

It reported that the PKK's tactic of mobilising crowds can disrupt public order and cause tension with the Turkish community in Belgium, sometimes leading to violent incidents.

READ MORE:Turkey slams Belgian ruling protecting PKK terrorists

'Revolutionary Tax'

Belgian intelligence noted that the PKK carries out political and financial activities through local associations.

"Revolutionary tax collection" is included in these kind of activities.

PKK also owns some media companies in Belgium, and they make their propaganda through its own television and radio channels, according to the report.