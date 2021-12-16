A summit of European Union leaders will focus on avoiding a Russian military invasion into neighbouring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks.

The Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border is taking center stage at the summit of the EU's 27 leaders on Thursday, with a plea from Ukraine's president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.

"I'm worried because the military concentration, especially on the Ukrainian border with Russia (is) very strong," said Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, as he arrived for the one-day summit.

“Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations” over the coming days, Jansa said, adding it could consist of talks between France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

But like all, he wearily watched the Ukraine-Russia border, where US intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies that it has any plans to attack Ukraine, but did so in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

EU leaders are widely expected to approve a draft summit conclusion, seen by The Associated Press, that warns that “any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response.”

Zelenskyy's call