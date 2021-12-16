Thousands of people in the Philippines have fled their homes and beachfront resorts as super typhoon Rai slammed into the country, with a charity warning the storm could hit coastal communities "like a freight train".

Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour as it made landfall on the southern island of Siargao at 0530 GMT on Thursday, the state weather forecaster said.

It is the strongest storm to hit the disaster-prone country this year.

"This monster storm is frightening and threatens to hit coastal communities like a freight train," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

"We are very concerned that climate change is making typhoons more ferocious and unpredictable," he added.

More than 90,000 people sought emergency shelter as the storm charged across the Pacific Ocean, disaster agencies said.

Evacuations were still under way in areas in the typhoon's path.

Among the evacuees were domestic tourists visiting the country's famed beaches and dive spots ahead of Christmas.

In the town of Dapa, families slept on the floor of a sports complex turned into a temporary evacuation centre.

'Brace for strong winds'

Scores of flights have been cancelled and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned several metre-high storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.