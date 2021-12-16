WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime soldier killed in Israeli attack
Regime activates air defences after rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights hit military posts, local media say.
Syrian regime soldier killed in Israeli attack
Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 16, 2021

Israeli rockets have hit army posts in Syria's south, killing a regime soldier and causing material damage.

The rockets fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early on Thursday activated Syrian air defences and that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted, regime media quoted an unidentified military official as saying.

But one regime soldier was killed and there was damage to the area, the official added, without specifying where the missiles hit in southern Syria.

Frequent raids 

RECOMMENDED

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled Syria in recent years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets the bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria. 

READ MORE:Syrian regime reports Israel 'aggression' on Latakia port

SOURCE:AP
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces