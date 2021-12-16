A group of US lawmakers has asked the Treasury Department and State Department to sanction Israeli spyware firm NSO Group and three other foreign surveillance companies they say helped authoritarian governments commit human rights abuses.

Their letter sent late on Tuesday also asks for sanctions on top executives at NSO, the United Arab Emirates cybersecurity company DarkMatter, and European online bulk surveillance companies Nexa Technologies and Trovicor.

The lawmakers asked for Global Magnitsky sanctions, which punishes those who are accused of enabling human rights abuses by freezing bank accounts and banning travel to the United States.

The letter was signed by the Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and 16 other Democratic lawmakers.

Along with other reporting on the industry, they cite a recent Reuters news agency article this month showing that NSO spyware was used against State Department employees in Uganda.

'Send a clear signal'

The lawmakers said the spyware industry relies on US investment and banks.

"To meaningfully punish them and send a clear signal to the surveillance technology industry, the US government should deploy financial sanctions," they wrote

Trovicor wrote back to Wyden, denying that it engaged in bulk surveillance and suggesting that his office had confused its work with that of another company.

"Trovicor's products are not 'spyware' and are designed to be used for targeted investigations against identified individuals (as opposed to 'Bulk' surveillance)," it wrote.

DarkMatter could not be reached for comment, while NSO and Nexa did not respond to questions.