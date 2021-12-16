Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates have said they aim to deepen cooperation and expand trade ties after talks between their senior officials.

In his official visit to the Gulf country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday met the Vice President of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

We "will further develop our economic and commercial relations with UAE," Cavusoglu stated as the two countries step up diplomacy to mend ties after strained relations for years.

The Dubai Media Office said Al Maktoum met Cavusoglu to discuss "strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye and developing frameworks to collaborate on all areas of common interest."

Cavusoglu arrived in the UAE on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and meet Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, who he said: "play a big role in developing commercial ties with the UAE."

Common will to normalise relations

The visit comes after Turkiye and the UAE signed accords and deals at talks in Ankara last month, in a move President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would herald a "new era" in relations.