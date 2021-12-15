The European Union has suspended its training mission for soldiers in Central African Republic (CAR) because of fears it could get tied up in violations of international law by Russian mercenaries.

"We would need the guarantee that the soldiers trained by EUTM are not employed by the Wagner mercenaries," an EUTM RCA spokesperson told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

"For the moment, we don't have a response," he said, adding, EUTM will continue to advise CAR forces.

The European Union Training Mission in Central African Republic (EUTM RCA) says it has advised, educated and trained more than 3,400 members of CAR's forces since 2016 as they fight to stabilise a country facing multiple rebel insurgencies.

Its job has been complicated by the presence of hundreds of Russian operatives, including many from the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, that have arrived since 2018 and have been working in close coordination with the CAR army.

United Nations experts have said that Wagner members in CAR have committed human rights abuses, including summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture.

EU sanctions

The EU imposed sanctions on Wagner on Monday, accusing it of carrying out clandestine operations on the Russian government's behalf.