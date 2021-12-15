French authorities have formally identified 26 out of 27 people who died in a dinghy incident on the English Channel last month, the largest such incident in years in the short stretch of sea between France and Britain.

Here is what you need to know about them.

Who were the 26 refugees?

Most of the people who died in the tragedy were Kurds from Iraq.

A statement from the Paris prosecutor said that there were 17 men among the deceased aged 19-26, seven women aged 22-46, as well as a 16-year-old teenager and a child aged seven.

Sixteen of the victims were Kurds from Iraq, four were Afghan men. There were also three Ethiopians, a Somali woman, an Iranian and an Egyptian man.

Why did it take so long to identify them?

Authorities often have difficulties identifying migrants and refugees who died on the road. They often do not carry official documents, and their family members frequently have to travel from remote areas overseas to see the bodies.

When news of the disaster broke, only those families who could travel to the coroner’s office in Lille, northern France, to see if their loved ones were among the victims could identify the bodies. Others relied on organisations in France and the UK who were helping with the identification and liaising with the families.

Why were most of them Kurds from Iraq?