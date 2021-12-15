WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chauvin changes plea to guilty in George Floyd case
The former Minneapolis police officer is charged with two counts of depriving Floyd of his rights during the last year's arrest that resulted in his death, sparking worldwide protests.
Chauvin changes plea to guilty in George Floyd case
Derek Chauvin has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison in state court for the 2020 murder of Floyd, on whose neck the then-policeman knelt for nearly nine minutes while a bystander captured it on her cellphone. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 15, 2021

White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ahs pleaded guilty in a federal court in Minnesota to charges he violated George Floyd's civil rights during the Black man's murder, reversing his not-guilty plea in September.

Chauvin, 45, entered his guilty plea in the US District Court on Wednesday. 

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, although an agreement to plead guilty could result in prosecutors asking for a lighter sentence.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have not indicated any intent to seek the death penalty.

Chauvin has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison in state court for the 2020 murder of Floyd, on whose neck the then-policeman knelt for nearly nine minutes while a bystander captured it on her cellphone.

His April conviction in state court, on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, was seen by many as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

READ MORE: This Iranian video game wants you to help keep George Floyd alive

Widespread protests

RECOMMENDED

The video showed Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes during the arrest caused global outrage – and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in the United States in decades.

Chauvin and three other officers – Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were arresting Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill. 

Lane, Kueng, and Thao face charges in a state trial due to begin in March that they aided and abetted the killing of Floyd.

In addition to the state charges, all four officers were federally indicted in May on charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical attention.

Chauvin also was federally charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer. 

Thao and Kueng were federally charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck.

READ MORE: After George Floyd: A year that shook the world

Chauvin has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy he arrested in 2017.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
Colombian president urges Latin American countries to unite in wake of US attack on Venezuela
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks