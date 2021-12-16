It has been almost a year since Britain formally left the European Union. Since then, Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has come under fire for drawing closer to its human rights abusing allies, even as it promotes the mantra of a “Global Britain” that champions human rights worldwide.

On November 29, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid announced that Israel would become a “tier-one cyber partner for the UK”.

Yet Britain’s adoption of Israeli technology could have malign consequences. As the Middle East Eye reported, the UK-Israeli agreement came months after allegations that around 400 British citizens and residents were targeted with Pegasus spyware from the Israeli-based firm NSO Group, including two members of the House of Lords.

The two ministers also proclaimed their mutual desire to counteract Iran in the Middle East. This comes as the EU pursues further talks with Iran in a desperate bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. While Iran made further preconditions for an agreement, Britain’s siding with Israel — which staunchly opposes a renewed agreement — could now undermine London’s past support for reviving the nuclear deal.

Along with a populist vision propelling Britain’s shift towards its historic allies, Britain has also faced economic vulnerability after leaving the European Single Market last year. Thus, it has pursued hasty trade deals with other countries, including former colonies now in the Commonwealth of Nations, such as in Africa - especially Kenya and Nigeria - India and Australia. And it now seeks to bolster relations with its traditional Middle Eastern partners.

Exposing the ‘double-game’

Britain’s past stance towards Israel has often seemed perplexing. On the one hand, London has criticised Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and its actions against Palestinians. David Cameron, one of Britain’s most pro-Israel prime ministers in living memory, warned in 2010 that Israel’s siege on the Gaza Strip had turned it into a “prison camp”.

Now Britain wants to maintain Israel as a key arms client, trade partner, and ally so it can have strategic influence in the Middle East. This has become more profound following Brexit. Even after the 2016 Brexit referendum, trade volume between London and Tel Aviv noticeably increased.

Meanwhile, as Israel bombed Gaza last May using cutting-edge F-35s in its campaign, the US arms company Lockheed Martin which manufactured the aircraft said that “the fingerprints of British ingenuity can be found on dozens of the aircraft's key components". The UK Defence Journal estimates them to be 15 percent British-made.

While there is much global focus on the United States’ unconditional support for Israel, it was Britain that initially facilitated the state of Israel following the 1917 Balfour Declaration, begetting the Mandate for Palestine which set the foundations for a future Jewish state in historic Palestine.