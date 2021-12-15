Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.

Local paper South China Morning Post reported 300 people were trapped on the roof of the building on Wednesday while authorities said at least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Tens of people trapped in the building had jammed into narrow areas on an open-air podium on the fifth floor, peering over the edge as they awaited rescue.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggested that the fire had broken out in the electrical switch room located on the first floor of the shopping mall, before spreading to the scaffolding that surrounded part of the building, according to South China Morning Post.

Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to rescue the people on the fifth floor. Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, added the local newspaper.