The US House of Representatives has voted to approve a Democratic proposal for a State Department office to address anti-Muslim bias, after a Republican congresswoman used a slur against a Democratic colleague.

The bill that was passed on Tuesday, authored by Representative Ilhan Omar, would create a special envoy for monitoring and combating anti-Muslim bias and include state-sponsored anti-Muslim violence in the department's annual human rights reports.

"We are in the midst of a staggering rise of anti-Muslim violence and discrimination around the world," Omar said on the House floor.

"Islamophobia is global in scope and we must lead the global effort to address it," she added.

The House backed the bill, titled the ‘‘Combating International Islamophobia Act", in a party-line vote of 219-212.

The office would monitor and combat "acts of Islamophobia and Islamophobic incitement that occur in foreign countries" by noting instances of violence and harassment against Muslim people and community institutions.

It will also take note of propaganda in media that "attempt to justify or promote racial hatred or incite acts of violence against Muslim people".

Anti-Muslim rhetoric from Republican lawmaker