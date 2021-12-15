Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he wants "immediate" talks with the US and NATO over security guarantees, as tensions soar between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

In Tuesday's phone call with the Finnish president — whose country has traditionally served as a middle ground between Russia and the West — Putin said he wanted security talks to begin without delay.

He told President Sauli Niinsto that Moscow wants "to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO in order to develop international legal guarantees for the security of our country," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia's demands, it said, included stopping NATO from expanding east and the deployment of weapons in neighbouring states, including Ukraine.

Putin reiterated the same demands in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday.

In his call with the Finnish president, Putin also accused the Ukrainian leadership of increasingly using "heavy weapons and attack drones" against pro-Russia rebels in its separatist east.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are reportedly stationed near the borders of ex-Soviet Ukraine, where the West accuses the Kremlin of backing pro-Moscow separatists since 2014.

Russia could act 'militarily'

US President Joe Biden last week warned Putin of "sanctions like he's never seen" should Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border launch an attack.