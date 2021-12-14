Officials of the US and Palestine have met virtually to renew the US-Palestinian Economic Dialogue, the first such meeting in five years, that was suspended by the previous Trump administration.

They discussed infrastructure development, renewable energy, and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development, and other topics, a US State Department statement said on Tuesday.

"The two sides concluded the dialogue agreeing to work on several crucial issues to advance the economic prosperity of the Palestinian people," said the statement.

Participants recognised the importance of restored political and economic relations between the US government and the Palestinian Authority and pledged to expand and deepen cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors, it said.

Two-state solution

US Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert underscored the Biden administration's belief that Palestinians deserve to live in freedom, security, and prosperity.