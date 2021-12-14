Time magazine yesterday named tech billionaire Elon Musk its Person of the Year for 2021, a decision that has drawn some flak over his controversial stances on issues from taxes to exploitative labour practices.

Founder and CEO of space exploration company SpaceX and car company Tesla, Musk is now valued as the richest private individual in the world with a net worth touching $300 billion.

His tentacles span everything from robotics to renewables, cryptocurrency to brain-computer implants. He's co-hosted Saturday Night Live and pilots a Twitter account that drives Wall Street up the proverbial wall.

“A few short years ago, Musk was roundly mocked as a crazy con artist on the verge of going broke. The shy South African with Asperger’s syndrome, who escaped a brutal childhood and overcame personal tragedy, bends governments and industry to the force of his ambition,” Time gushed in their profile of Musk.

The title of Person of the Year is judged to be someone whose work and actions shape our world, for better or worse – Hitler and Stalin were previous selections too – and by that measure, Musk has had a considerable impact.

But has it been for good?

Popularly portrayed to be an entrepreneurial “genius” and a visionary ubermensch of the present era, Musk’s wealth – much of which hedges on selling the public on products in the future rather than the present – would never have been possible without generous support from the US federal government.

In the same breath, he recently quipped that the government was “inherently not a good steward of capital”.

For Musk, probably his greatest goal is to, in his own words, “make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization.”

Many have called out how “crackpot, masculinist and even childish” that dream is, arguing that space travel is a waste of resources and what essentially amounts to a repetition of the colonisation of the New World.

But as Leigh Phillips writes in Jacobin, the real business of SpaceX was “never a Martian colony but rather servicing a mature satellite market, stealing government space contracts from the likes of Boeing, and kicking off a terrestrial rocket transport sector.”

Musk, then, has tapped into a grand narrative to brilliantly market himself, much like Pepsi or Apple do when they use emotive themes like love or unity to sell their products.

And much like those corporations, Musk operates from the same playbook as the 1 percent do. He has made no bones about his opposition to a billionaires tax, while only paying an effective tax rate of 3.27 percent between 2014 and 2018.