Over 80,000 people have fled inter-communal violence which has left at least 22 dead and 30 seriously injured in northern Cameroon in the past 10 days to seek refuge in Chad.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) provided the figures on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the number of people displaced by the violence.

"There are now 82,000 Cameroonian refugees who have crossed the Chari River," which separates Chad and Cameroon, UNHCR representative in Chad Papa Kysma Sylla told AFP news agency,

People are continuing to arrive, putting more pressure on Chad, a central African country of about 17 million people that is home to about a million refugees and internally displaced people.

In a statement on Wednesday, the president of Chad's ruling junta, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, referred to the refugee inflow as a "worrying situation".

Mahamat Deby called on "the international community to act promptly to provide urgent assistance to these new refugees".

READ MORE:Thousands flee to Chad after deadly farmer-herder clashes in Cameroon