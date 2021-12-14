Almost all Afghans have been suffering from hunger, and a failing economy could tip the country's increasingly dire situation under Taliban rule into catastrophe next year.

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) surveys showed an estimated 98% of Afghans are not eating enough, WFP said on Tuesday.

Seven in 10 families have been resorting to borrowing food, which pushes them deeper into poverty, a spokesperson for the agency told reporters.

"The spiralling economic crisis, the conflict and drought has meant the average family can now barely cope," the spokesperson, Tomson Phiri told a Geneva briefing.

"We have a huge amount to do to stop this crisis from becoming a catastrophe."

"We cannot waste any moment," Phiri said. "Our country director describes the situation as quite dire. She says it's 'an avalanche of hunger and destitution'."

READ MORE:1M Afghan children at risk of dying from hunger amid acute malnutrition