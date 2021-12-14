WORLD
Afghans facing 'avalanche of hunger and destitution'
An estimated 98% of Afghan population has not been eating enough and seven in 10 families have been resorting to borrowing food, according to the UN's World Food Programme.
The withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban takeover has left Afghanistan's fragile economy on the brink of collapse. / AFP
December 14, 2021

Almost all Afghans have been suffering from hunger, and a failing economy could tip the country's increasingly dire situation under Taliban rule into catastrophe next year.

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) surveys showed an estimated 98% of Afghans are not eating enough, WFP said on Tuesday.

Seven in 10 families have been resorting to borrowing food, which pushes them deeper into poverty, a spokesperson for the agency told reporters.

"The spiralling economic crisis, the conflict and drought has meant the average family can now barely cope," the spokesperson, Tomson Phiri told a Geneva briefing.

"We have a huge amount to do to stop this crisis from becoming a catastrophe."

"We cannot waste any moment," Phiri said. "Our country director describes the situation as quite dire. She says it's 'an avalanche of hunger and destitution'."

Economy on brink of collapse

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory in August has left Afghanistan's fragile economy on the brink of collapse with prices for food, fuel and other basic staples rising rapidly out of reach for many.

The WFP has provided food assistance to 15 million Afghans so far in 2021, and to seven million in November alone.

Next year, it plans to ramp up its assistance to 23 million people across all provinces in Afghanistan.

Nada Al Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Afghan families face "severe poverty and hunger".

Many have been pushed into desperate measures, including child labour, early marriage and "even the sale of children", she added.

