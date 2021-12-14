A migrant rights group has condemned an American tech startup’s video pitch that shows a stun gun-armed drone attacking a migrant crossing the US-Mexico border.

In the promotional video obtained by The Intercept, Brinc Drone’s founder and CEO, Blake Resnick, demonstrates how his company’s drones can be used to detect, track, interrogate, and tase whoever is suspected to be a migrant.

The Latino actor in the video referred to as “Jose” is approached by the Brinc drone as he walks in the middle of a desert.

Upon Jose's refusal to show identification, the drone fires a Taser at him. Jose drops to his knees and rolls on the ground.

“A Peter Thiel-backed startup founder attached a taser to a drone and uses it to tase an actor playing a Latino,” Jacinta Gonzalez, senior campaign director at Mijente, a Latino advocacy and migrant rights group, told TRT World on Monday.

“This is a racist fantasy and this dehumanizing policing hardware should never be used. We demand a clear commitment from the Department of Homeland Security that they will not invest our tax dollars on this kind of weapon."

The video was made in 2018, when the Trump administration had begun discussing a so-called “smart wall”, a term referred to as sensors, scanners, and drones along the border by American lawmakers.

“Every year, over $100 billion of narcotics and half a million people flow through areas just like this one,” Resnick says in the video.

“There’s no wall here and it probably wouldn’t work anyway,” referring to the physical wall that Donald Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

“There is a solution,” Resnick says, pointing at the metal chest containing the drone.

He then continues to explain the “solution” that he calls the “Wall of Drones”, a fleet of armed robotic quadcopters with human-detection and self-piloting abilities that could be deployed across the border.